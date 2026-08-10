BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Parishioners and officials with Byron Center Bible Church are picking up the pieces after the church caught fire early Monday morning.

WATCH: Pastor reacts to Byron Center Bible Church Fire on Monday

Pastor reacts to Byron Center Bible Church Fire on Monday

Pastor Chad Dejong learned about the fire from one of his deacons after leading services at the church just hours earlier.

"I learned about it at about 4:30 this morning. One of our guys, our deacons who was here a little bit earlier and called that it was on fire," Dejong said.

The fire was called in by a passerby at 3:41 a.m. Monday while storms were moving through the area. The ATF is investigating the cause of the fire, though lightning may have played a role.

Byron Township Fire Chief Eric Weeringa described the damage as extensive, but said some of the building can be salvaged.

"We initially thought we were going to have to tear down part of the sanctuary and did have a meeting with church members while we discussed that. Thankfully, we only had to tear down the gymnasium and the classroom portion on the back," Weeringa said.

Despite the damage, Dejong said the congregation remains strong and plans to hold an outdoor service Sunday morning.

"We'll be here on the hill on the west side," Dejong said.

DeJong said the news was heartbreaking, but expressed confidence in the road ahead.

"God is good, and he will use it for his glory. And now we will be here for the ride," Dejong said.

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