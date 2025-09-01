"My fiancé didn't deserve this at all": Partner speaks out after US 131 shooting leaves man recovering

WYOMING, Mich. — A stretch of US 131 in Wyoming was shut down early Sunday morning after a non-fatal shooting left three people injured, including a local videographer who is now facing a six-month recovery.

Andre Hunt was working as a videographer when he became one of three victims in the shooting that occurred between 44th and 36th Street on northbound US 131 between 3:30 and 3:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police.

"To hear and learn that my fiancé was shot, I was in total shock, and I instantly panicked and just went crazy," said Aisha Wilson, Hunt's partner of 16 years.

Aisha Wilson Hunt pictured alongside his two young children.

Wilson received the devastating news hours after Hunt had called her around 2 a.m. to tell her about filming of the music video.

"He called me at two in the morning. Was like, 'Babe, I got one more scene,' and, you know, I dozed off. I was knocked out to sleep, got woken up at like, 3:30 in the morning, and got the news that he was in the hospital," Wilson said.

Hunt, a family man at heart, had spent Saturday with his four kids and Aisha, before leaving for his videography work.

Aisha Wilson Hunt, is a soon to be husband and is a father to 4 young children.

"After we were hanging out that night downtown, he said he had a music video, and he said he was very tired. But my man, he's a hardworking man. He's going to go get it, he's going to grind for his family," Wilson said.

The shooting could have been fatal, Wilson said, noting the severity of the attack.

"He could have died one inch away from his artery. They almost killed him over 20 shots on Andre's side of the car," Wilson said.

All three victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds, according to Michigan State Police.

Wilson, who advocates against gun violence in the area, said she's tired of hearing similar stories. The shooting hits particularly close to home for her family.

"I lost my father in Chicago, Illinois, to gun violence, and if I would have lost him and my kids would have lost him, what would I don't know. What I would have do," Wilson said.

As Hunt begins his recovery, Wilson said he will need to learn how to walk again during the six-month healing process.

WXMI Hunt was shot along with two other individuals on US 131, between 36th and 44th street.

"It has to stop because my fiancé didn't deserve this at all, my kids and me, I didn't. We don't deserve this because it's going to be a long recovery for Andre," Wilson said.

Wilson asks the community to keep Hunt and their family in their prayers as he recovers, looking at a minimum six month recovery time.

Michigan State Police continues its investigation of the shooting as they work to identify potential suspects.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

