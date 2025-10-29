Meet the candidates for Kentwood's Mayoral Race

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood residents will decide between two candidates with different visions for the city's future when they vote for mayor next Tuesday.

Current Mayor Stephen Kepley faces challenger Monica Sparks, who currently serves as a Kent County Commissioner.

Both candidates share a love for Kentwood's diversity, which includes over 100 languages spoken in the school systems. However, they offer different approaches to managing the city's rapid growth and development.

Celebrating diversity

Kepley said he appreciates the city's multicultural character.

"I just love the diversity for many reasons. I love people and people come from with from all backgrounds of culture, cuisines, food and really thoughts too," Kepley said.

Sparks echoed similar sentiments about the community's diverse population.

"We have such a diverse population, everybody talks about that, but not just the population. There's so much growth opportunity here in Kentwood." Sparks said.

She emphasized the importance of cultural connections within the community.

"To add to different cultures just only enriches all of us so celebrating each other, learning from each other," Sparks said. "Finding out more about how we can connect, the fusion that needs to happen, and it's happening organically here in Kentwood."

Kepley believes diversity creates learning opportunities for residents.

"If you just live in a homogenous society, you're limited in what you learn and what you know. Kepley said. "When the world has come around and you can listen and you you open the door for relationships, you will learn more about, really, what this world is all about."

Different approaches to growth

Kentwood has experienced significant population and development growth. Kepley wants to continue this trajectory with a focus on long-term sustainability.

"Everything is about sustainability. Is being able to pay the bills, pay the bills, today, tomorrow, I look at five years, 10 years and 20 years down the line," Kepley said.

He highlighted recent development achievements during his tenure.

"We've added over 800 houses since the census. We have over 425 (Houses), that have been approved and are being built right now," Kepley said. "We are growing at a very rapid pace."

Sparks supports growth but emphasizes the need to consider current residents' needs, particularly regarding housing affordability.

"I don't just call it affordable housing, attainable housing, because what's important or affordable to one family is different for the next," Sparks said.

She pointed to a disconnect between housing costs and local income levels.

"With an average median income of $82,000 for a household of two, we're missing out on something when we are building $500,000 units all over the place." Sparks said.

Candidates' visions for Kentwood

Kepley hopes to be remembered for promoting community unity and neighborly relationships.

"It is truly to see people differently," Kepley said. " So hopefully, if they remember me, I don't care if they remember my name, but that's a guy who talked about loving your neighbor as yourself, and I hope that is a thing that really takes root and stays forever first city of Kentwood," Kepley said.

Sparks wants to elevate Kentwood's profile and improve residents' quality of life.

"I would like the residents of Kentwood to have the best quality of life for them. I want to raise our profile, and I want Kentwood to compete on another level, because we can it," Sparks said. "The opportunities are there, but we have to have someone who is bold, willing and courageous enough to reach out."

