Man critically hurt after being hit by car in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are investigating a serious pedestrian crash that left a man critically injured late Saturday night.

Officers and firefighters with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded around 10:40 p.m. Saturday to the 2800 block of South Division Avenue after reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

When crews arrived, they found an adult man with serious injuries. He was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was crossing South Division Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. At this time, investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Wyoming Police Accident Investigation and Forensic Science Units are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345

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