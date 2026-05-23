Man arrested in connection with Wyoming apartment shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police arrested a suspect in connection with a May 12 shooting at the Ramblewood Apartments that left two people injured, police said in a news release.

Daniel Pellot, 35, was taken into custody without incident Friday, according to Wyoming Police.

He is currently lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility and has not yet been arraigned.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. when authorities discovered a woman with a gunshot wound and transported her to the hospital. She was critically injured but has since stabilized.

Through the investigation, police also determined a male victim suffered minor injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Police identified Pellot as a suspect May 18, when they asked for help from the public in locating him.

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