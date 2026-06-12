Lonia's World Center expands to Kentwood, creating community for people with disabilities

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Lonia's World Center, a nonprofit focused on inclusion for people with disabilities, has expanded to Kentwood with a grand opening celebration.

The organization has been operating for nearly 5 years and is now bringing its programming to the Kentwood community, where founder Tanya Hardy says there was a clear need.

Hardy started Lonia's World because of her son Michael, who has Cornelia de Lange syndrome — a disability that made it difficult for him to make friends.

Tanya Hardy Tanya started the center because of her son Michael.

"Especially when they're out of school. They're not intellectual enough to have a cell phone or to walk out the house and go to the store themselves, or go meet somebody, or go to the mall. He's (Michael) not able to do that, along with a lot of others. So, this is my way of bringing it to him," Hardy said.

The events have helped Michael build meaningful relationships.

"There's lots of friends, he has lots of friends, everyone wants to hang out with him. And that's why we do them," Hardy said.

Tanya Hardy Michael has made plenty of friends now thanks to the center.

For Hardy, watching those friendships grow means everything.

"It's kind of cool when I see the friends he makes and the smile on his face and their faces, and they just love the fact of having someone to talk to," Hardy said.

The nonprofit creates events including summer camps and culinary classes.

WXMI The center has been looking for a building to call home since it opened.

Those programs have made a difference for individuals like Devin, who has autism and OCD, according to Annie Paganelli with Enriched Living Adult Foster Care Homes.

The group joining a cooking class, which Devin was very nervous about, but Paganelli said the connection between Devin and the organization has grown since then.

Tanya Hardy Along with summer camps, the center also provides cooking classes for individuals.

"I told Tanya before she went , all about our friend Devin, because I knew she would really take to her, and she's just been great. She loves to come and help," Paganelli said.

Paganelli said more spaces like Lonia's World are needed for people with disabilities to feel included.

"Some may not feel comfortable in, you know, a center that you or I may feel, because some, let's face it, may be a little self-conscious, so it does help to boost autonomy, self-esteem. It gives them a sense of belonging," Paganelli said.

Hardy has a message for parents of children with disabilities who may be struggling.

"If you you're struggling in your life with your child and you don't know what to do, come see us. We can help," Hardy said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube