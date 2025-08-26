Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Labor Day weekend getaway still available at Woodchip Campground in Byron Center

WXMI
Woodchip Campground is the spot to be for this Labor Day weekend.
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — If you need a last-second destination for your Labor Day weekend, look no further than Woodchip Campground in Byron Center.

The campground will have four fun-filled days of activities for the holiday weekend, with entertainment for the entire family including scavenger hunts, movie nights, kids crafts, a chalk art competition, swimming and much more.

You can bring your RV for a good old fashioned camping experience for the entire family. With plent of access to green spaces and many other family amentities.

Spots are still open but limited for the weekend. You can book by visiting the Woodchip Campground website.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

