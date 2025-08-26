Labor Day weekend getaway still available at Woodchip Campground in Byron Center

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — If you need a last-second destination for your Labor Day weekend, look no further than Woodchip Campground in Byron Center.

The campground will have four fun-filled days of activities for the holiday weekend, with entertainment for the entire family including scavenger hunts, movie nights, kids crafts, a chalk art competition, swimming and much more.

You can bring your RV for a good old fashioned camping experience for the entire family. With plent of access to green spaces and many other family amentities.

Spots are still open but limited for the weekend. You can book by visiting the Woodchip Campground website.

