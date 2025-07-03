Kentwood's adaptive recreation program brings activities to individuals with disabilities

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Enjoying summer activities like water sports can be challenging for individuals with disabilities, but Kentwood Parks and Recreation has made strides to ensure inclusivity.

In partnership with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Kentwood offers an adaptive recreation program designed to make outdoor activities accessible to all.

The program enables participants, such as Legend Wilson and others facing physical or mental disabilities, to experience water sports. "It allows people to be able to get in and out of kayaks that might have some difficulty with mobility," said Molly McKinney, Sports Coordinator for Mary Free Bed.

WXMI A worker helping a participant get situated for the evening of kayaking.

The overarching goal is empowerment, with the McKinney noting, "Our goal is to make sure that they know that they don't even have to do that with us in the kayak, I mean, with us in the clinic."

Legend, participated in the program for his second year in a row, it has become one of his favorite pastimes according to his parents, Darryl and Nicole. Darryl shared, "This morning, he’s all over it, with his kayaking buddies, and he can't swim, but he's been trying and learning."

Nicole emphasized the program's impact. "Legend can get out and do what all other kids do, you know, enjoy things, even with some of the disabilities and things people think he has. He’s wanting to be just like everybody else."

WXMI The fun evening of Kayaking happened at Millennium Park.

The adaptive recreation program has been running for over a decade and aims to provide those with disabilities a sense of hope and freedom.

According to Mary Free Bed, it offers the opportunity for participants to still enjoy activities with family, even following a life-changing accident or for those born with disabilities.

WXMI The patients involved in the program face mental and physical disabilities.

In addition to water activities, the adaptive recreation program in Kentwood also provides opportunities in archery, rock climbing, cooking and more throughout the year.

The initiatives ensure that individuals like Legend can participate fully in various recreational activities.

For a full list of activities, as well as volunteer opportunities click here.

