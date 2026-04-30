Kentwood Public Schools experiencing Wi-Fi issues after students used "malicious software" on the system

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Public Schools (KPS) has been dealing with recent Wi-Fi connectivity issues throughout the district after it was discovered that students were utilizing malicious software designed to disrupt the system.

Police have been notified and are now actively investigating the matter, interviewing those involved. The district will not discuss further details at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation and to follow the districts privacy policy.

The district saying in a release "KPS is grateful for the hard work of our internal technology teams as well as the industry experts and community partners who assisted the district in finding a solution. We would also like to thank our students and families, as well as our teachers and staff, for their flexibility and understanding during this time."

KPS says the the technology problems "appear" to have been isolated and resolved.

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