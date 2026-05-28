Kentwood police arrest five people in anti-drug operation

KENTWOOD, Mich. — An anti-drug operation in Kentwood on Thursday resulted in five people being arrested and another four detained.

A team of officers from the Kentwood Police Department, the Special Response Team from Walker, and the Kent County Sheriff's Office descended on a home on Division Avenue between 52nd and 60th Streets as part of a narcotics investigation.

WXMI/Jim Sutton A Kent County Sheriff's Office special response vehicle sits at the scene of a drug bust in Kentwood.

An animal control officer was also spotted at the scene, though it was not clear why they responded to the area.

WXMI/Jim Sutton A Kent County Animal Control cruiser sits at a crime scene.

During a search of the home, officers recovered two handguns. Those weapons could result in criminal charges for the people inside the home, said police.

Of the five people arrested, four had outstanding warrants, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The fifth faces a charge of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Some of the other suspects could face additional charges tied to the search, said police.

No one was injured in the operation, and police said all suspect tied to the investigation were detained.

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