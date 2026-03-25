Kentwood Parks and Rec. Easter Egg Hunt starts this Saturday

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Parks and Recreation is getting into the Easter festivities starting this weekend with a different type of Easter egg hunt.

The Parks and Recreation team is hiding colorful, egg-shaped signs across 10 different parks in the Kentwood neighborhood. Participants are encouraged to look high and low for the hidden signs.

When a sign is found, participants should snag it, scan the QR code on the back to claim it, and take the sign with them.

The egg sign can then be brought to the Kentwood Activities Center at 355 48th St SE before April 15 to collect a fun prize. There is a limit of one prize per family.

There will be three eggs hidden at each of the following parks:

• Bowen Station, 4499 Bowen Blvd SE

• Covenant Park, 3724 Shaffer Ave SE

• East Paris Nature Park, 5995 East Paris Ave SE

• Jaycee Park, 1088 Gentian Dr SE

• Kellogg Woods Park, 275 Kellogg Woods Park Dr SE

• Northeast Park, 1900 Middleground Dr SE

• Old Farm Park, 2350 Embro Dr SE

• Pinewood Park, 1999 Wolfboro Dr SE

• Stanaback Park, 3717 Whitebud Dr SE

• Veterans Memorial Park, 355 48th St SE

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