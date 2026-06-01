Kentwood kicks off summer with a free family festival at city hall on June 6

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood is kicking off summer with a family festival at city hall on Saturday, June 6, running from noon to 8 p.m.

The city hall parking lot and lawn will be filled with local food trucks, vendors, live music, a beer tent, and activities for kids.

Highlights include yard games, face painting, a kids obstacle course, and a foam party.

Schedule of Events:

Noon — Food vendors and beer tent open

Noon–3 p.m. — DJ Snax on the music stage

Noon–6 p.m. — Kids Fun Zone with Foam Party (free)

· Noon–1 p.m.: Yard games and face painting

· 1–1:30 p.m.: Foam Party

· 2–3 p.m.: Kids obstacle course

· 3–3:30 p.m.: Foam Party

· 4–6 p.m.: Yard games and face painting

LIVE MUSIC:

3–5 p.m. Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations

5–6 p.m. DJ Snax

Hark Up Music 6–8 p.m.

A list of vendors and food trucks can be found here.

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