Kentwood kicks off summer with a free family festival at city hall on June 6

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood is kicking off summer with a family festival at city hall on Saturday, June 6, running from noon to 8 p.m.
The city hall parking lot and lawn will be filled with local food trucks, vendors, live music, a beer tent, and activities for kids.
Highlights include yard games, face painting, a kids obstacle course, and a foam party.
Schedule of Events:
Noon — Food vendors and beer tent open
Noon–3 p.m. — DJ Snax on the music stage
Noon–6 p.m. — Kids Fun Zone with Foam Party (free)
· Noon–1 p.m.: Yard games and face painting
· 1–1:30 p.m.: Foam Party
· 2–3 p.m.: Kids obstacle course
· 3–3:30 p.m.: Foam Party
· 4–6 p.m.: Yard games and face painting
LIVE MUSIC:
3–5 p.m. Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations
5–6 p.m. DJ Snax
Hark Up Music 6–8 p.m.
A list of vendors and food trucks can be found here.
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