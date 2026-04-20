Kentwood Arbor Day celebration

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood is inviting neighbors to celebrate Arbor Day with a special event and free tree seedlings.

The celebration will take place at noon on Friday, April 24, at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 355 48th St. SE.

The event will kick off with an Arbor Day proclamation. It will be followed by a tree planting, DNR educational materials and giveaways. Complimentary refreshments will be available after the activities.

Leading up to the event, the city is distributing free tree seedlings to the public. Community members can pick up the seedlings at the Kentwood Activities Center, also located at 355 48th St. SE.

The seedlings are available during business hours from Tuesday, April 21, through Friday, April 24, or until supplies run out.

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