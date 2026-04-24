Homegrown Classic basketball game unites Michigan high school seniors and brings communities together

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Homegrown Classic is bringing together the best high school basketball seniors from across Michigan to showcase their skills and unite communities.

The all-star level game provides a platform for players to connect on and off the court. For players like Keyshawn, a senior point guard from Lansing, the court is a safe space.

"I just love all the opportunity it brings me. I wouldn't be here without basketball," Keyshawn Summerville said.

Keyshawn made the trip to Cornerstone University to compete and connect with other players on and off the court.

WXMI Keyshawn is a point guard and uses the game of basketball as a safe space.

"I just feel like it brings peace. Like, when there's a lot of stuff going on in life, I feel like, you know, when I'm on the court with the basketball, just bring me so much more peace," Keyshawn said.

Christian Rodriguez played in the Homegrown Classic as a teenager and took over as a co-founder to continue helping the youth.

WXMI The Homegrown classic is an all-star level game bringing together communities.

"If you look at the logo, it's broken up, because our city is always, you know, either fighting against each other on the basketball world everybody, you know, some people hate on some of them, but we're trying to bring all communities together," Rodriguez said.

He wants to give back to the youth, like mentors did for him in years past.

"Now it's my turn, and as well as my other teammates, to give back to the next generation. And that's the least we can do is, you know, pay it forward," Rodriguez said.

Mariah Saim, who played on Muskegon's state championship team last season, knows the bond that basketball can bring to a neighborhood.

"It be a lot going on around especially the Muskegon Community, but it's just giving people something positive to celebrate," Mariah said.

WXMI Mariah just won the state championship with Muskegon High School, and wants to show out for her neighborhood.

Ja Hatchett was born and raised in Kentwood, moving to a prep school on the Eastside to continue his basketball growth, but loves being back in the area for the game.

"It feels good, though, like real good, especially, I've been gone for two years. I ain't really played back home in a minute," Hatchett said.

WXMI Jah was born and raised in Kentwood and loves being back home to play the game he loves.

Cameron Ryan, Northview's all-time leading scorer, is playing right in his backyard.

"Being five minutes from Cornerstone, you know, it's really a home game for me, if anything. So it's a true blessing," Ryan said.

WXMI The game bringing players together both on and off the court.

Cameron understands what the game brings for those who love it.

"Basketball brings a lot of people together from different cultures, different backgrounds. Doesn't matter your skin color," Ryan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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