High winds bring down tree onto Wyoming home, Consumers Energy warns of downed power line dangers

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming family is cleaning up after high winds brought a tree crashing onto the roof of their Wyoming home Friday.

Sophia Cooper was home with her son when gusts tore through their neighborhood, sending a tree in their backyard onto the house.

"My son and I were in our room, which is on this side of the house, and all we heard was like crashing," Cooper said.

"It scared the living daylights out of me," Cooper said. "It was kind of like a shake, like an earthquake."

WXMI The tree crashed into the cooper home around 9:30 in the morning

Cooper stepped outside to survey the damage but said she was focused on what could have been worse.

"You know, shook and shaken up a little bit, but mostly just thankful that we weren't over in this part of our house when it happened," Cooper said.

While power lines were not struck at the Cooper home, Consumers Energy warned that situations like this can quickly escalate.

"We know that trees and limbs are the number one cause of power outages, and during these high winds, they often take down the trees," said Trisha Bloembergen, a spokesperson for the company.

Consuners suggest a couple of different tips if you encounter any downed lines in the wake of a storm, or winds.

WXMI The tree fell from the backyard of the Cooper home, damaging the Chimney and roof.

"First is to assess the damage and to secure the area. We want to make sure that there are no live wires that may impact people. If you do see a downed power line and it has not been secured, stay at least 25 feet away," Bloembergen said.

Despite the damage to her home, Cooper said she is choosing to look ahead.

"Why? Why did it have to fall onto the house? It could have taken out the other trees and gone that way," Cooper said."It is what it is, but we're going to get it fixed. There's always that. There's always tomorrow,"

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