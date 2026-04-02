GR Skate & Event Center in Kentwood offers fun for everyone with its Sensory Sunday events

KENTWOOD, Mich. — GR Skate & Event Center in Kentwood is offering fun for everyone with its newly started Sensory Sunday events.

It is helping Kentwood neighbors like Shannon Sample, whose life revolves around being a mom. Her 10-year-old daughter, Emerson, has autism, and caring for her takes up a lot of Shannon's time.

WXMI Shannon Sample is a mother of 3, including Emerson, her 10 year old daughter who has Autism.

"I am a single mom raising three girls, so one with her being special needs and being non verbal, and she's fed through a feeding tube that I have to feed her five times a day," Sample said.

In the past, Emerson has sometimes been left out of events and fun that many other children get to experience, because of over-stimulation.

"I typically bring my two other daughters skating, and my parents end up watching Emerson just because I never would have thought to bring her skating, because it's so busy and it's loud in the flashing light," Sample said.

Shannon Sample Emerson can enjoy the fun of skating thanks to Sensory Sundays at Gr Skate & Event Center.

But recently, she hasn't had to worry about that because of GR Skate Event Center's Sensory Sundays.

"We really want it to be a space, a safe space for families, to have resources in a community, for children with special needs," said Kate Leep, Sales Manager at GR Skate.

The event makes the experience at the skate rink more inclusive for those with special needs.

WXMI The center has created the Sensory Sundays to be more inclusive for those with special needs.

"Definitely a lower crowd capacity. There will not be hundreds of people in the building. We keep the music nice and low, the lighting low and calm, so there's no flashing lights. We have quiet areas in the back, if people need," Leep said.

This environment is a big help for the Sample family.

"To have them all together, it was amazing as a mom to see that, to feel that it was amazing," Sample said.

There is no Sensory Sunday in April because of Easter. The next event will be held on the first Sunday of May.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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