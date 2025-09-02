Godfrey-Lee Public Schools lays off 3 principals, 2 administrators amid enrollment decline

WYOMING, Mich. — Godfrey-Lee Public Schools is facing significant changes this school year after the district made the difficult decision to lay off three principals and two other administrative positions due to declining enrollment and anticipated state funding reductions.

The smallest district in Kent County, Godfrey-Lee serves just over 1,600 students across five schools. However, that number continues to shrink.

"We continue to have declining enrollment at this moment, or as of last Friday, we were down 90 students," said Dr. Arnetta Thompson, district superintendent.

Over the past two years, the district has lost 160 students, which directly impacts state funding. Each student represents approximately $10,000 in state funding.

"If you're down 160 students, and each of them are worth or provides $10,000 a head, that's $1.6 million we're down off the bat," Thompson said.

The enrollment decline, combined with anticipated reductions in state funding, forced the district to reconsider its nearly $30 million budget that was approved in June.

"So those two things actually impacted so our goal was always to reduce our administrative staff, but because of those two factors, we were forced to do it much quicker than we had anticipated," Thompson said.

Despite the painful cuts, Thompson doesn't anticipate the layoffs will negatively impact classroom education for students.

"We know that they're (students) going to have some feelings about missing those people who were in those buildings, but we have competent people in their places and all the resources to help them be successful in the classroom." Thompson said.

The district has already placed interim administrators in the affected positions as they work through these changes. However, the transition means remaining staff will need to take on additional responsibilities.

"We all have to pick up the slack. We are a team. I understand that, you know, this is unprecedented, and we're trying to make the best out of a tough situation," Thompson said. "We are not sure what exactly all those extra things they will be doing and how that's going to impact them daily."

Thompson emphasized that despite the enrollment drop and staff losses, the district remains committed to providing the best educational opportunities possible for its students.

