Freshwater Mussel discovery in Kentwood prompts new conservation efforts for Plaster Creek

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A notable finding of freshwater mussels in Covenant Park’s stretch of Plaster Creek in Kentwood is prompting new conservation efforts in the area.

This discovery is reshaping the approach to preserving Plaster Creek, known as one of the most polluted waterways in West Michigan.

The Plaster Creek Stewards, a group founded in collaboration with Calvin University, is spearheading these efforts.

“We recognize that this creek cannot be healed or made healthy and beautiful again without the collaboration of everybody that lives in this watershed,” said Andrea Lubberts, program manager for the Plaster Creek Stewards. “Everybody lives here. Everybody contributes. Everybody can help make it better.”

Lubberts emphasized the link between the creek's pollution and stormwater runoff. Sediment buildup deters mussels from living and reproducing in certain areas of water, and messes up their habitats.

Plaster Creek Stewards 7 different types of Mussels were found in Plaster creek from the latest survey.

So that's why the group recently conducted a survey to check for mussels, crucial indicators of stream health and pollution levels. A surprising 500 mussels, including seven different species with one endangered, were discovered at Covenant Park alone.

“It was exciting for us to be noting the different ages of mussels and recognize that they are reproducing here,” Lubberts said. “That's important; if they're not reproducing, then, you know, in 15 or 20 years, we have no mussels.”

Freshwater mussels play an essential role in maintaining the creek’s ecosystem.

“They're filter feeders, so they are also cleaning the water. They do an excellent job of cleaning the water. So not only do we want to protect this place for them, we need their help to have a cleaner Plaster Creek," Lubberts added.

Plaster Creek Stewards The group found over 500 mussels in Plaster Creek from its survey.

The pollution-fighting benefits of healthy mussel populations extend beyond the creek.

“Water is life, and we all depend on it,” Lubberts explained. “This water here ends up in Lake Michigan and becomes our drinking water. So it is important to care for it.”

Residents in the Plaster Creek watershed can assist in these conservation efforts by engaging in activities such as planting trees, establishing rain gardens, picking up trash, using public transportation, or cycling.

The Plaster Creek Stewards are currently working on engineering plans to stabilize the creek banks and plan trail restorations. These initiatives aim to protect both the creek and the mussel populations residing within it.

