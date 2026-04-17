KENTWOOD, Mich. — Plaster Creek is an over 25-mile-long stream running through Kent County and going through multiple neighborhoods in West Michigan.

Plaster Creek is also known as one of the most polluted waterways in West Michigan according to the Plaster Creek Stewards, a local watershed organization, working to reduce water pollution, and boost biodiversity in the neighborhood.

WXMI Plaster Creek is over 25 miles long running through Kent County.

Jacob Bol, a project specialist for Plaster Creek Stewards, noted the creek's current condition.

"Plaster Creek is a pretty unhealthy creek as it is right now. It's facing a lot of issues, like erosion, salt runoff from our roads, sediment that flows into it," Bol said.

To help with this effort, the group is asking Kentwood neighbors in the area of the Plaster Creek watershed, to add a free native plant garden.

WATCH: Free native garden program helps Kentwood homeowners purify Plaster Creek and support local wildlife

Free native garden program helps Kentwood homeowners purify Plaster Creek and support local wildlife

Kentwood homeowner Don Hua, who has lived in the area for more than two decades, is doing his part to help by turning his front yard into a native plant garden through the program.

"Knowing that the Plaster Creek Stewards is doing this project, I wanted to be involved with that so that the more native plants, not just my maple tree here, can take up all the resources here. So, hoping that adds sort of the ecosystem a bit to Plaster Creek," Hua said.

WXMI Don has lived their entire life in Kentwood, wanting to give back to the neighborhood and nature.

The garden of plants native to Michigan will help purify the creek by absorbing rainwater through the roots. It will also support local wildlife.

"It's not just the water that we care about, it's not just the people that we care about. We also care about the insects, the wildlife. And so this is also providing a great benefit to bees, butterflies, any other pollinators that need these plants," Bol said.

WXMI The native plant gardens will help insects, pollinators, and the watershed in general.

The program is being supported by the Kentwood Rotary Club, donating $2,000 to the Plaster Creek Stewards and the garden program.

For Hua, gardening is about connecting with nature and caring for the neighborhood.

"There's something in terms of a community or an ecosystem of plants that sort of draws me towards the prospect of gardening, which I really, really enjoy," Hua said.

The Plaster Creek Stewards want other neighbors to put in their own gardens. Information on how to apply for the free garden program is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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