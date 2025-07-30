Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Free community carnival at Ideal Park Church in Wyoming on Saturday

Free Carnival coming to Wyoming
Ideal Park Christian Reformed Church invites families to enjoy a free Community Carnival this Saturday
Free Carnival coming to Wyoming
This Saturday, carnival season has made its way to Wyoming, with a free family friendly carnival at Ideal Park Christian Reformed Church.
WYOMING, Mich. — This Saturday, carnival season has made its way to Wyoming, with a free family friendly carnival at Ideal Park Christian Reformed Church.

The event features food options, including pizza, hot dogs, and popcorn, along with bounce houses, carnival games, and prizes. Join for a day of family-friendly fun in a safe and welcoming environment.

Organized by Ideal Park Christian Reformed Church, the carnival aims to bring the community together and encourage residents to meet their neighbors.

Admission to the event is free, and the church suggests bringing the entire family.

It will take place, Saturday, August 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 320 56th St SW in Wyoming, MI

