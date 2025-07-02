Flowerland's Wyoming location going seasonal, closing for summer after July 3

WYOMING, Mich. — Flowerland, a beloved gardening hub in Wyoming, that has been open for over 75 years, is transitioning to a seasonal store.

The move is sparking questions from the community about where to continue their gardening shopping and the fate of Snickers the cat.

Snickers has been a significant draw for customers like Allison Seif, who said, "Snickers is a big pull."

The cat, nearly 13 years old and known as Flowerland's chief mouse catcher, was adopted as a rescue about a decade ago. "They named her at the rescue Snickers because of the color of her fur," Bev Harkema, project coordinator for the Wyoming shop explained.

Flowerland's decision to switch to seasonal hours is driven by practical concerns about staffing during slower times. Harkema, who has been associated with Flowerland for over 20 years, said, "We slow down in the summer, obviously it's hot, we slow down in the winter, when it's cold, those times of the year are really hard to keep this and the other store staffed well."

The switch to seasonal will happen on after July 3rd, not reopening until mid-November, just in time for holiday shopping.

Harkema noted that nostalgia surrounds the store, especially among longtime customers. However, the Wyoming location, being smaller than Flowerland's other locations in Kentwood and Comstock Park.

Hence the switch, as the store struggled to meet year-round customer needs. “Space leads to the problems, right?," Harkerma said. "Because if you don't have the space to have the selection, they'll just drive down the street, right? And we can't fix that,” she explained.

Seif expressed understanding for the decision but shared her disappointment. "I was kind of disappointed when I'm in this area, I like to swing by, so I don't have a lot of time," she said.

Harkema added the move is something that is fitting with the times. "Sadness in the local independent stores kind of going away. And I think a lot of us just kind of mourn that, and we kind of wish it was different, but we can't change it."

The shop is also offering 50% off an all items, with the rest of the inventory being moved too it's Kentwood and Comstock Park locations.

