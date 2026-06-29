Firefighters find man's body in construction dumpster off 28th Street in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — An investigation is underway after Wyoming firefighters found a man's body inside a construction dumpster late Sunday night.

Crews responded to a construction site on 28th Street near Hook Avenue for a reported dumpster fire around 9:20 p.m. on June 28. However, firefighters found no fire, nor any evidence a fire had happened at the scene. While searching the area, firefighters spotted a man inside the walk-in style dumpster.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

The cause of the man's death remains under investigation, although detectives do not suspect foul play, per the department. The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office did an autopsy Monday morning, but has not yet ruled on a cause of death.

Anyone with information on this death is encouraged to contact the Wyoming Police Department at (616) 530-7300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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