Feeding America West Michigan hosts mobile food pantry with Detroit Lions volunteers on 616 Day

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Feeding America West Michigan is marking 616 Day — a day celebrating all things Grand Rapids and West Michigan — with a mobile food pantry at its Kentwood warehouse, providing help to neighbors in need.

In recognition of 616 Day, Feeding America West Michigan is teaming up with the Detroit Lions, Meijer, Lineage Foundation for Good, and Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. to staff the mobile food pantry.

The food bank is providing essentials including lean protein, dairy, fresh produce and grains to families in need, with enough food to help up to 400 households in the area.

More than 50 volunteers are on hand to help distribute the food, including former Detroit Lions players Luther Blue and Erick Stocz, who made the trip to West Michigan to give back to the community.

"Just like the Lions, we're more than just football and sports, and that kind of thing. We're just involved in the community. What is the need, you know? They have the means, so we're just spreading the wealth," Blue said.

Stocz said the experience is rewarding for everyone involved.

"Being out here, whether we're here just a couple hours all day, it's just going to be fun for all of us to help the community and go home being very happy," Stocz said.

Feeding America West Michigan provides hunger relief resources in 40 counties in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula through partnerships with local community agencies. The food bank supplied more than 28.7 million meals worth of food last year to more than 800 community agency partners.

The food bank views 616 Day as a chance to serve neighbors in the West Michigan community and looks to continue doing so throughout the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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