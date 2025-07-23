Countryside Elementary's garden program cultivates learning and fun for students

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Highlighting positive programs in our community always is a big plus, and the Countryside Elementary School's gardening initiative is one such program gaining attention.

I reached out to some of the Byron Center Facebook groups to find out the good happening in our community.

One that came top of mind for many, was the students at Countryside Elementary School are getting hands-on experience in nature through the school garden.

Frank Jablonski, a student, enjoys the opportunity, saying, “We don't really have a huge garden like this at home, and I kind of like gardening, and being out in nature.”

Operated by staff, faculty, and students, the garden stays active all year, especially during the summer with its "Garden Days."

During "Garden Days" , 10 to 25 children with their parents or caregivers, regularly come to help tend the garden.

Christie Kester, who has been involved since 2019, explains, “Every week, we have a group of volunteers coming out and helping us to tend the garden, harvest food, and just learn.”

Elise Jablonski, another student, shares her experiences with the plants: “The mint is very aggressive growing, so usually we always trim that. Then the cucamelons are kind of sweet, but I don't really like them. And the grapes are my favorite place.”

Principal Cindy Viveen sees the daily benefits for the students: “They don't have the opportunity to be in a garden. Not a lot of opportunities to just learn about how you can grow your own food and just the enjoyment and passion that these kids can develop.”

The garden also serves as a calming space for students who need it, Viveen notes: “I have a student who would often get dys-regulated throughout the day, and his special ed para would bring him out here just to use this time to calm, to de-escalate.”

For many students, the garden is simply a joy. Elise sums it up: “It's fun to garden because there's, like, a bunch of things that you can pick and see and learn here.”

The Countryside Elementary School gardening days occur every Wednesday at 10 a.m. throughout the summer in Byron Center.

