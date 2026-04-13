Community clean up day in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming is hosting a Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, March 8, where residents can drop off trash and unwanted items for free.

The event takes place at Grand Rapids First Church located at 2100 44th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Neighbors can bring old items, scrap metal, and more to dispose of.

Some items, like tires, mattresses, and TVs, can also be dropped off for a small fee.

We cover the entire cost of the disposal apart from a couple of specialty items. We charge a fee for the disposal of these items because of an increased cost on our end.

Some items belwo can also be disposed for a fee:



Whole tires are $12 each

Mattresses or box springs are $22 each

Tube Televisions 27 in. or smaller $20

Tube Televisions 28 in. or larger $40



Certain items cannot be accepted. Residents can find all of this information on the Wyoming city website.

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