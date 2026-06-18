WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming woman is warning her neighbors to lock their car doors and secure their garages after her car was stolen from inside her closed garage — and the entire incident was caught on a neighbor's camera.

Shianne Peterman, and was ready to head to the grocery store Tuesday morning when she realized her car was gone.

"I realized that my car was stolen, and it was gone," Peterman said.

WATCH: Car stolen from closed garage caught on camera; Wyoming neighbor warns others to lock up

Car stolen from closed garage caught on camera; Wyoming neighbor warns others to lock up

The theft happened early Tuesday morning, near 44th and Burlingame. A neighbor's camera captured the moment, and Peterman said watching the footage left her stunned.

"I was absolutely blown away, like there was no second thought on it, really. Like he came right up the driveway from behind the businesses right here, and he turned his phone flashlight on, walked through the doorway, the door of the garage, and he came in, turned the lights on, and proceeded to open up the garage and reverse and heal off with my car," Peterman said.

WATCH FULL CAR THEFT:

Car stolen from closed garage caught on camera; Wyoming neighbor warns others to lock up

Her Ford Taurus was parked inside her garage, as it typically is. But Peterman said she had left her keys inside the vehicle. The door leading into her garage does not have a lock on it.

"I was too comfortable, because you don't leave your keys in your car. I always take whatever precautionary steps, like just to be safe, but I did leave my keys in the car," Peterman said.

Shianne Peterman Shianne's Ford Taurus was stolen out of her garage early Tuesday Morning

"I thought it's in my garage. My garage door is closed. What does it matter? I never expected this to happen," Peterman said.

The incident was not isolated. A neighbor about 2 minutes away shared video showing someone attempting to break into his car — 30 minutes before Peterman's car was stolen.

Justin Saladin An attempted break-in happened just 2 minutes away from Shianne's car being stolen.

Wyoming police said they encourage neighbors to practice a "9 PM routine," which involves checking that all vehicles, doors, garages, and sheds are locked. Police also recommend bringing any valuables inside.

Peterman said the theft has left her shaken, particularly because the thief left with her house key.

"Was very frightened and worried that they would come back, because now they have my house key, they know where the car came from. I had to change my locks right when I yesterday when I, when all this went down, and it does frighten me," Peterman said.

WXMI Shianne's car was recently just paid off, when it was stolen Tuesday morning.

As a single mother, Peterman said the loss of her car has created a significant hardship.

"I use my car to go to work, to go to errands, to bring my kids to school, all the daily things you need to do, and it's like it's just taken from me, as simple as that," Peterman said. "It creates a burden that no family should just have to experience."

Peterman filed a police report and said she shared her story in hopes that neighbors can avoid the same experience.

A Gofundme was created for Shianne, to help with costs of transportation as she waits for an update.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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