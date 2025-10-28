Byron Township residents voice concerns over water, sewer upgrade project

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Byron Township is in the midst of a $12 million infrastructure project to upgrade drinking water and sewer systems to accommodate the growing population.

However, some residents say the construction is negatively impacting their daily lives.

The project, which began in 2024, entered its second phase of construction in July. Since then, several neighbors living near the 64th and Ivanrest construction site have reported water quality issues and well problems.

WXMI In the top left, you can see the phases of the sewer expansion that are underway in Byron Township.

"We also lost water my neighbors and I, and it's been a really long, hard road," Jessica Nay said during Monday night's township meeting.

Kathy Hofstra another affected resident, described how her well went dry during the summer months.

"We use the stab well that went dry to water my garden, water the chickens and the livestock. And so we were not able to water the garden from about August on," she said.

Some residents like Marcia Bard have noticed changes in their water quality that began around three months ago.

"Maybe three months ago, I started smelling like garlic and onion and couldn't figure out what it was," Bard said. "We can't drink the water. It smells and you can't drink it. Even the washing machine smells like sewage."

WXMI Phase 2 of the project has been going on since July.

Residents believe these issues are connected to the "Dewatering" process used during construction.

According to a September post on the township's website, dewatering involves installing temporary wells so sewer pipe construction can be completed in dry conditions.

The township explains that this process can cause a temporary drop in nearby residential wells, but water levels should return to normal once the temporary wells are removed.

Bard, who installed a new well two years ago, said she shouldn't be experiencing these problems.

"I've lived in that house since 1971 and I've never had a problem with water until now," Bard said.

When asked about the complaints Monday night, township officials referred to their September website post.

WXMI Water table being drained at 64th street sewer project.

According to that post, nine neighbors contacted the township about well issues. The excavating company provided free water to three residents, while the other six were found to have mechanical, pump, or age-related issues that weren't caused by the construction project.

The township advises that anyone living within 800 feet of the project should continue reaching out with any problems.

Some residents feel the township is prioritizing development over existing resident's needs.

"You know, you've got the developers that are going to make money on these developments that are happening that are causing this, but they're, they're making it on the backs of us." Hofstra said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

