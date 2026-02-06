Byron Township community center to receive upgrades thanks to new hotel tax

BYRON TWP., Mich. — Byron Township neighbors will soon see improvements to their community center thanks to a new hotel excise tax approved by neighbors in November.

The 2% tax on hotel stays at the township's hotels is expected to generate approximately $200,000 in its first year, providing much-needed funding for the community center that has served neighbors since 2009.

WXMI The center has been around since 2009 and is need of some upgrades.

"Right now they have a budget of about $400,000," said Township Clerk Peggy Sattler. "So, we're hoping to generate enough revenue of about $200,000 at least for the first year."

The six hotels subject to the tax are located along Highway 131 and M-6, making them ideal for visitors attending sporting events and other activities in the area.

Office Manager Kenzie Engelsma said the funding will address several pressing needs at the facility.

"We talked about updating our camera system here, so that is probably one of the bigger things that we need to do," Engelsma said. "Then potentially, just like updating equipment that we have upstairs."

Both the camera systems and much of the workout equipment are original to the building, making updates long overdue for regular users.

"I've always been coming here for the past 10 years, and the community is awesome," said Bryan Tran, a Byron TWP. neighbor. "But there can be upgrades. Certainly we can use a little bit more of a free weight."

WXMI The cameras have not been updated at the community center since 2009, making it one of the first upgrades of the new funding.

WXMI Bryan has been working out at the community center for nearly a decade now.

Other neighbors echoed the sentiment about needed equipment updates.

"This is smaller, friendlier, just the atmosphere," Michael Mcclellan said, using the center for six years now. "I think that's wonderful news. Maybe you see one new piece (of equipment) occasionally, but yeah, it could use some more updating to keep up with competition."

The most anticipated part of the project is still in the planning stages. Township officials are considering an expansion that would require several years of funding accumulation.

"We're thinking long term, that would be a capital project for the next four or five years. So if we could get $200,000 in there for the next five years, and that would give us a million dollars to put into an addition," Sattler said.

The first wave of funding from the hotel excise tax is expected to arrive by February 15th of this month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube