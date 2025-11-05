Byron Township adds more taxes on hotels

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Voters in Byron Township added more taxes on hotel stays in their neighborhood as part of a state act that helped pave the way for the new amphitheater and soccer stadium in Grand Rapids.

Unofficial results say that the proposal passed with 4,103 of the total 6339 votes approving the tax.

The new tax will add a 2% charge to any stay at six hotels and motels in the township. But would not apply to any Airbnbs or any short-term rentals.

Funds raised through the tax will go to the Byron Township Community Center, which has been supported out of the township's general fund.

Byron Township Clerk Peggy Sattler told FOX 17 the hotel excise tax could raise $200,000 each year, freeing up other money to go to projects across the township.

Byron Township is the first municipality in Kent County to pass its own tax increase on hotel stays since state lawmakers passed a law in 2024 that allowed Kent County to increase its hotel tax to fund the construction of the Acrisure Amphitheater and Amway Stadium in downtown Grand Rapids.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube