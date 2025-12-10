Byron Township board to create subcommittee after months of sewer project complaints

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Residents in Byron Township will soon have a new way to voice their concerns about the ongoing Northwest Sewer Expansion Project.

After months of hearing from frustrated neighbors, the township announced Monday it will form a subcommittee dedicated solely to addressing issues related to the project's final phase, which is set to begin in spring 2026.

The sewer expansion project, going on at 64th and Ivanrest, has been a source of tension between neighbors and township officials.

"What is the township's plan for homes whose wells are impacted during phase three," asked neighbor Renee Smith, whose house was in the phase two construction area.

WXMI Phase 3 of the sewer project is set for Spring of 2026.

As the township plans for phase three, questions about the project's impact on private wells and water quality remain.

"We're going to sit down and talk with them. We're offering to partner with you to help this process be better," said Jay Dekleine, board trustee, on the new subcommittee. "But then you're going to work with us too and that just means getting in front of them."

The township plans to establish baseline measurements for affected wells before construction begins, which has been a point of contention for many neighbors.

"We will get a baseline of where their wells are," said Peggy Sattler, Byron Township Clerk. "What their water quality is at the time before we start the project, and then be able, if they have an issue, to go back to look and see what the difference is."

WXMI Byron township says, about 20 households will be affected during phase 3.

The township hopes to have the subcommittee in place before phase three construction starts.

Some neighbors, like Renee, view the committee formation as a positive step.

"I'm glad to hear that you're considering a committee and involving residents that is hopeful," she said.

However, she still has questions about environmental impact to the wells.

"Has a qualified hydro-geologist been hired yet to assess the specific impact that phase three will have on our wells and the water table?" Renee asked.

Other neighbors feel their voices still aren't being heard.

"Please stand with me that the board see the faces of the community they are elected to protect," said neighbor Kim Lee. "We are asking we are begging to listen to us the time to hear the people is now."

Phase three construction is scheduled to start in spring 2026, with completion expected within the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

