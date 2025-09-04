Byron Center Public Schools seeks $110 million bond for growing district

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Byron Center Public Schools is asking voters to approve a $110 million bond proposal this November to address rapid district growth and enhance student facilities.

The district hosted a community forum Wednesday night at Byron Center High School to discuss the bond measure, which will appear on the Nov. 4 ballot.

Superintendent Kevin Macina said the proposal has been in development for several years as the West Michigan district continues to expand.

"It's a multi-faceted bond, and it allows something for every student," Macina said. "So it allows us to increase some of our academic spaces that really we need to improve to keep up with our growth that's happening."

Byron Center Public Schools A list of potential projects that could be in the works if the bond passes.

The bond focuses on what district officials say are some of the most important aspects of developing students.

"One of the things that we really talk about is our three pillars, our academics, arts and athletics, and this really gets at all of that," Macina said.

Byron Center Public Schools The three pillars to developing students at Byron Center Public Schools.

Macina says the bond is not expected to raise taxes for residents.

The funding would renovate classroom to better accommodate programs like STEM classes that can benefit students long-term.

"If we can create a space where those kids can learn and grow in that area, then we know they're going to have a better success rate," Macina said.

Parents attended the forum with numerous questions, including whether growth might lead to adding another high school.

Macina says that's not in the district's future plans, though an elementary school could be considered, as the district enrollment continues on an uptick.

WXMI The growth in Byron Center continues to happen around the area and in the schools.

"We have been a destination district, and we have some great things going in all three of our areas and we just want to make sure that we can maintain that and keep that going at the high level that we've been performing at," Macina said.

The bond also includes technology upgrades to ensure students have access to current resources.

"You want to stay current, and we know that technology turns over quickly, so we want to make sure that the right technology is in our students hands, and that we're making sure that they have the latest technologies that they need," Macina said.

Safety improvements are another priority, including creating single points of entry at school buildings.

"We can visually watch them come in, and we know before they get into the building. We can scan them in and make sure that they're safe before we allow them in the building," Macina said.

Hitting on the athletic side, the district is also looking into adding a new football stadium at the West Athletic complex, located at West Middle School.

Alongside the stadium, the district is looking to add 4 turf baseball and softball fields in total.

Byron Center Public Schools If approved, the bond could add a new stadium and 4 new fields to the West Athletic complex.

The district has scheduled another community forum for Monday, Sept. 15th. Absentee ballots become available Sept. 25th with Election Day set for Nov. 4th.

