Byron Center mahjong tournament raises funds for nonprofit supporting women with cancer

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A group of women in Byron Center turned their love of mahjong into meaningful support for a West Michigan nonprofit that helps women battling cancer feel like themselves again.

Beautiful You by Profile meets women undergoing cancer treatments where they are, providing complimentary wigs, bamboo hats, and full salon services.

The group hosted a mahjong tournament to raise funds for the nonprofit. More than 60 people attended the event, each paying $50 to participate, with all proceeds going directly to Beautiful You by Profile.

Bonnie Grevengoed, Director of Public Relations for Beautiful You by Profile said the work the nonprofit does has real medical significance.

"Evidence based medicine says when a woman looks and feels better, she has better outcomes, her treatment has better results," Grevengoed said. "Cancer is emotional, you lose your identity, it's important to try to look like you used to look while you're going through it."

Beautiful You by Profile says fundraisers like this tournament help the organization continue providing care for women across the state.

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