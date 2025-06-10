Budget-friendly summer fun: Kentwood's concert series and farmers market

KENTWOOD, Mich. — As summer approaches, many families are on the lookout for affordable activities that won't break the bank.

While concerts at popular venues like Van Andel Arena can cost an average of $135 per ticket, according to Vivid Seats, the Kentwood Parks and Recreation department is offering budget-friendly alternatives.

The city of Kentwood's Parks and Rec. Team is bringing back a popular event thats free for the entire family

Families out of Kentwood can come out to enjoy local vendors and artists every Thursday evening.

WATCH: City of Kentwood ready for summer of family-friendly events

Enjoy Free Summer Fun: Kentwood's Concert Series and Farmers Market Delight Locals

Every Thursday until August 21st at city hall, the city will be hosting its free summer concert series and farmers market, aiming to provide residents with entertainment and community engagement without the hefty price tag.

Attendees can enjoy live performances from local bands, including "Tony Thompson & Friends" as well as "Motherland House Concerts" to draw crowds out for this annual summer event.

The Rogers family, long-time attendees, shared with FOX 17, "We come out here every, every year, every year to get whatever we want. There's plenty of stuff for us to grab."

Vendors at the market offer an array of locally-produced goods, from sweet treats to knitted stuffed animals and homemade sourdough bread.

Stacy Harris, Owner of Simply Rustic Bread vendor shared, "So everything I make is sourdough-based, from breads to bagels to English muffins to cookies and brownies."

WXMI Sweet treats, homemade items, and so much more are available at the Kentwood Farmers Market.

Shelby Henshaw from the parks and recreation department highlighted the city's mission: "Getting to provide, you know, those free events that just encourage people to come out and meet their neighbors and spend time outdoors and living a healthy, fun lifestyle is kind of what we're all about."

For families needing additional support, the market accepts SNAP and EBT with Double Up Food Bucks available, ensuring accessibility for everyone.

The event is also a boon for local businesses, with over 20 vendors participating weekly. Harris noteed, "You're not only supporting me, which is a local baker, but a lot of my other products have a lot of local, local fruit, local honey stuff in it as well. So you're also supporting the local farmers that I support with my products."

Visitors can enjoy a combination of shopping and entertainment, as described by Henshaw: "It's a good pairing of the market with the music, so that people can come shop local, have fun, and then enjoy a really great concert."

WXMI Tony Thompson and Friends performing at the Kentwood Farmers Market.

The free summer concert and farmers market are taking place every Thursday until August 21st, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

It's an excellent opportunity to enjoy local talent and eats.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube