Buddy's Pizza closing 28th Street location, last of chain's restaurants in West Michigan

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A beloved Detroit-based pizza chain did not feel the love in West Michigan. Buddy's Pizza announced it is closing the last of it's locations outside of metro Detroit at the end of this week.

Buddy's Pizza said it will shut down it's 28th Street restaurant on Friday, January 23.

It was the first spot for the chain in West Michigan when it opened in 2019. Buddy's also had locations in Walker and Portage, but both have since closed. The company's website listed only locations in metro Detroit and the soon-to-close location on 28th Street.

In a post on social media announcing the closure, Buddy's Pizza encouraged fans to find their locations in the Detroit-area.

