Buddy's Pizza opening new restaurant in Walker on March 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new Buddy’s Pizza restaurant in Walker is scheduled to open on Monday, March 6. The restaurant is located at 3597 Alpine Avenue.

A grand opening ceremony will be held on March 6 at 11 a.m. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, as well as a special visit from Grand Rapids Griffins mascot Griff.

The Walker restaurant will be the third in West Michigan. It will also be the first Buddy’s Pizza carryout location in the area. There are currently 21 other Buddy’s Pizza locations in Michigan.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of the community since opening our first Grand Rapids location in 2019,” said Buddy’s Pizza Chief Brand Officer Wes Pikula. “Expanding in Grand Rapids will help us further connect with the community and provide Detroit-style pizza fans a convenient carryout option close to home.”

Buddy’s Pizza will also donate all of its opening day sales to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. The restaurant began its partnership with the museum in 2019, and has continued to partner through sponsorships and programming. This includes the Little GR museum exhibit, which incorporates Buddy’s Pizza.

“The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is thrilled to partner with Buddy’s Pizza,” said Grand Rapids Children’s Museum CEO Maggie Lancaster. “We love seeing our guests bake pizza dough, place toppings and deliver pizzas to adults at the Buddy’s Pizza exhibit. Exploring food preparation through play grows the next generation of culinary arts. Our goal is to have more families play at our Buddy’s Exhibit and then go experience the real thing – because it’s the best pizza.”

The Buddy’s Pizza restaurant in Walker is scheduled to open on March 6.

