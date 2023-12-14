Wyoming hygiene pantry giving the gift of dignity this holiday season

WYOMING, Mich. — Oftentimes, when it comes to the holiday season toys are top of mind. But, a unique pantry in Wyoming is giving the gift of dignity to local families in need.

It’s a silent struggle that Lighthouse Community Ministries is addressing loud and clear with its hygiene pantry.

“A lot of the people that we service, or who come here, only have so much money at the end of the month to decide how to spend it,” explained Shanna Grigoletti, Director of Lighthouse Community Ministries.

Here, they don’t have to worry about going without the essentials, but can instead stock up on them.

The hygiene pantry caters to low-income residents in Wyoming. Each month, they can come pick up ten household items they’re in need of— at no cost

The pantry opened in April of this year and has received an overwhelming response— showing just how great the need is.

“We thought 20-30 families a month…I think in the first eight months we've served 170 families,” said Grigoletti.

It’s also evident in some of the empty shelves. That’s why Lighthouse is encouraging the community to give the gift of dignity this holiday season by sponsoring a local family.

“A lot of it is families with young kids who are just who are just low-income and struggling to make ends meet,” said Grigoletti.

It costs $35 to sponsor a family for one month, more than $200 to sponsor them for six months and just more than $400 to sponsor them for a year.

If you’re unable to help in that way, you can always drop off items at the pantry located at 3500 Byron Center Avenue SW in Wyoming.

“It's showing your neighbors and the people around you that they're human…it's just providing essential products that they actually need every single day to survive and prosper,” said Grigoletti.

The pantry is mostly in need of laundry detergent, toilet paper and dish soap. If you’re interested in learning more about the hygiene pantry, sponsoring a family or donating click here.

