Women's Resource Center announces 'Propel' campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) has announced the Propel campaign. The campaign is a $2 million fundraising effort to move the organization to a new location.

The Women’s Resource Center is planning to move to a new space at 816 Madison Avenue SE later this year. The new facility will include more programming space, a location more centralized to the neighborhoods they serve, and a greater visibility than their current offices. Since it was launched last year, the Propel campaign has raised 64% of its overall goal.

The Women’s Resource Center was founded in 1973 to equip women for workplace success. It offers mentoring and career coaching, employability skill building, resume assistance, along with many other programs and services. The center assisted more than 600 local women in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase demand for services from the center.

Women's Resource Center Project rendering

“Demand for our programs is increasing,” said Kris Spaulding, campaign co-chair. “The pandemic created uncertainty and job loss for so many women in our community. WRC has been there to help connect local women to new opportunities and provide support to overcome barriers to employment. There are thousands of women in Kent County that could use our help, and we anticipate serving more and more of them every year.”

“This is an exceptional opportunity for the community to help grow a stronger network of support for area women who want to be part of our community’s future,” said Dick Spruit, WRC Board Chair. “If we can provide the support and physical space, we know we can help many more women achieve their goals and career aspirations.”

Donations for the Propel campaign can be made at the Women’s Resource Center’s website.

