Woman rescued from burning home in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A woman pulled from a burning house is safe in the hospital, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

Police say they were called just before 2:00 on Monday to LaSalle Street to combat a house fire. When they got there, they saw a one-story house with thick smoke showing from the eaves.

As authorities sized up the scene, the incident commander spotted a man, attempting to get into the house through the back and saying his wife was still inside.

Police began searching aggressively for the woman, while also battling the blaze.

They found the woman quickly and rescued her from the burning house. Immediately, they began life-saving measures.

Once the ambulance arrived, medics took over the life-saving efforts. The woman regained a pulse, police confirm, and she was swiftly taken to the nearest hospital.

Later, the woman was airlifted to Kalamazoo for further treatment. Police have not given updates on her condition.

Police also say the woman was 50 years old. Her name is not being released, at the request of family.

BHDPS would like to thank Medic 1, Benton Township FD, and St. Joseph DPS for their mutual aid response and their contribution to the overall success of the life-saving and firefighter efforts.