Woman pleads no contest for deadly abuse of Reed City baby

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. — The woman accused for the deadly abuse of a 4-month-old Reed City baby pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse.

Savannah Miller was also charged with first-degree child abuse and felony murder but Osceola County court officials say those charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Miller was reportedly looking after the child in July 2024 when the victim, Renzi McCall, was found unresponsive in July 2024. She was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital where she was later taken off life support.

Miller was then arrested and charged in connection to the baby’s death.

Court officials say Miller admitted to being intoxicated prior to when the alleged abuse took place.

Miller is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing on March 21.

