Reed City woman charged with child abuse after baby found unresponsive

REED CITY, Mich. — A woman was charged with first-degree child abuse on Monday after a baby in her care was found unresponsive, family says.

In 77th District Court in Osceola County, Savannah Miller, 31, pleaded not guilty to the charge, according to court documents obtained by FOX 17.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday, July 21, per a family friend.

FOX 17 is told the 4-month-old victim, Renzi McCall, was found "barely breathing and covered in bruises" after she was placed in the care of Miller.

Family who spoke with FOX 17 say Renzi died from her injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for future updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube