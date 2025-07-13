Woman killed in Aetna Township hit-and-run

AETNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run believed to have suspicious circumstances. Authorities responded to US 131 South and Jefferson Road at 11:00 PM Saturday, July 12. The Sheriff's Office says the victim was a woman pedestrian that was found dead at the scene, but have not given any other details at this time.

If you have information that could help the investigation, contact the tip line at tips@mecostasheriff.org or call the Silent Observer tip line at (616) 774-2345.

