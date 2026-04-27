Woman hurt, suspect arrested after shooting at apartment building in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment building that left one woman hurt.

Officers were called to Eastpoint Commons, located at 1460 East Fulton Street near the Aquinas College campus, around 10:23 p.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired.

Investigators believe the suspect and the victim got into some kind of altercation before the shooting took place. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

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