Woman hurt in Grand Rapids shooting, no arrests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left one woman hurt.

According to investigators, the incident happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the area of Logan Street SE and Henry Avenue SE on the city's southeast side. Officers arrived to find the victim, who's only been identified as a woman in her 40's, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

GRPD has not made any arrests in connection to this incident. It's still unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

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