CASCADE TWP., Mich. — One woman has been hospitalized after a crash involving three cars in Cascade Township.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) headed out to the scene of 28th Street and Hotel Drive just before 5 p.m. on Monday, July 26.

Three cars were involved in the crash, and one woman was hospitalized as a result of that crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by KCSO

