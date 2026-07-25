Woman found violently attacked and murdered in Allegan home; suspect in custody

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Woman found murdered in her home; suspect arrested and awaiting arraignment

A man is in custody after police discovered a woman murdered inside her Allegan home.

Rosa Mercedes Olmsted was found dead in the basement of her home on Nature View Lane after friends and family called police when she did not show up for work. They had not heard from her for several days.

Officers went to the home to check on Olmsted. When no one answered the door, officers looked through the front windows and saw blood on the walls and floor. They forced their way inside.

Evidence shows Olmsted was violently attacked.

Officers also found a man inside the home with injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and arrested for murder after his release. He is now held in the Allegan County Jail.

Police are waiting for his arraignment before releasing his name.

Forensic pathologists at the Western Michigan School of Medicine will determine the exact cause of death.

Police say there is no further threat to the public.

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