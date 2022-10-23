Police seeking information in Battle Creek murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are asking for the publics help in a murder investigation involving an 81-year-old woman.

Police and Emergency Medical Services went to the home on West Fountain Street around 5:45 Saturday afternoon because family members found the woman unresponsive.

The woman was confirmed dead a short time later and natural causes were not to blame, according to police.

Police and respresentatives from the Battle Creek Crime Lab are now investigating the case as a murder.

If you have any information about the case, you're asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3322, the non-emergency line at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

