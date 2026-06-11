Woman found dead inside burning home, tree branch blamed for starting fire

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was found dead inside her burning home Thursday morning. The fire was blamed on a tree branch that fell onto an electrical line.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says reports of the fire came in around 5:46 A.M. near 36th Avenue and 36th Street in Waverly Township.

Paw Paw Fire Department Firefighters started a search of the home, finding the sole resident of the home already died from the fire.

Officials believe the fire was started when a tree branch landed on an electrical line, sparking flames and causing the home fire.

The victim's identity is being withheld at this time. Authorities are investigating the fire, and do not believe there was any foul play.

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