Woman dies in Berrien County crash involving pickup

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old Illinois woman is dead after a crash involving an ATV and a pickup truck in Sodus Township this afternoon, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says she was traveling with a group of friends who were riding ATVs and dirt bikes, adding that she failed to yield in an attempt to catch up with the other riders. We’re told that was when she was struck by the pickup on Hipps Hollow Road.

She was not wearing a helmet, according to authorities.

Speed and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

