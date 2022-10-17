Woman arrested following Middle Branch Township assault

MIDDLE BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in custody following a reported assault in Middle Branch Township Sunday evening.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived in the 5000 block of 15 Mile Road to find a 49-year-old man with multiple wounds to his face, arms, neck and tongue.

The assault reportedly took place on 50th Avenue north of 13 Mile Road.

We’re told the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Deputies tell us the woman suspected of assaulting the man was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail for the described incident in addition to an unrelated warrant.

