Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman arrested after shooting South Haven man in head

South Haven Police unit file photo
File photo of South Haven PD
South Haven Police unit file photo
Posted at 8:47 AM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 09:32:36-04

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A 33-year-old South Haven woman was arrested after shooting a man in the head.

South Haven Police say the shooting happened Sunday morning around 1:25 on M-43 near 12th Avenue and 72nd Street.

The woman shot a 60-year-old man in the head. The two are in a domestic relationship.

The man arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident.

Police began looking for the woman. After a search which lasted five hours, she was taken into the custody.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather