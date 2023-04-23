Woman arrested after shooting South Haven man in head

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A 33-year-old South Haven woman was arrested after shooting a man in the head.

South Haven Police say the shooting happened Sunday morning around 1:25 on M-43 near 12th Avenue and 72nd Street.

The woman shot a 60-year-old man in the head. The two are in a domestic relationship.

The man arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident.

Police began looking for the woman. After a search which lasted five hours, she was taken into the custody.

Police are still investigating the incident.